JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) – A popular recreation area in Power County will close this week to camping and UTV use.

The Idaho Department of Lands says it is closing the East Fork Recreation area east of Rockland.

The closure will go into effect this Wednesday.

This comes after IDL staff discovered damage caused by UTV’s going off trail and a lot of human waste and trash being left at the site.

Walk-in day use will still be allowed as long as people clean up after themselves.

A time frame for when the area will re-open to camping and UTV’s was not given.

The post Abuse results in closure of East Fork Recreation area appeared first on Local News 8.