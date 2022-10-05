IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 12:45 p.m. The Idaho Fall Police Department says the scene has been cleared, and motorists are able to move through the area.

Police say additional information regarding the crash will be released at a later time.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac.

All Westbound lanes from Washington Parkway to Nina Drive are closed.

Officials say to avoid the area to allow first responders the space necessary to care for those involved and to investigate the collision.

