ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police report a crash on US 20 just south of Henry’s Lake is blocking the eastbound lane of traffic.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near milepost 400.

Troopers say traffic is able to get around the crash, but expect delays as they work to clear it up.

They have not reported what happened or who is involved.

We’ll provide updates as they become available.

