PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an accidental fall is apparently what killed a climber found dead on Wyoming’s highest mountain.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter crew spotted the body of 41-year-old Thor Hallingbye, of Cheyenne, on a glacier on Gannett Peak on Monday.

Hallingbye was reported missing on Sunday after getting separated from his group Saturday.

Gannett Peak is a 13,800-foot summit in western Wyoming’s Wind River Range. Hallingbye’s body was flown from the mountain to the Lander airport.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Fremont County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Hallingbye was an anesthesiologist and pain specialist at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The post Accidental fall Wyoming climber’s apparent cause of death appeared first on Local News 8.