Accusation of dipping testicles in customer's salsa is no laughing matter, judge tells defendant

A Tennessee judge was in no mood for nonsense Tuesday at a hearing for a defendant accused of dipping his testicles in salsa that a customer ordered from a Mexican restaurant earlier this year.

“What are you laughing about, Mr. Webb?” Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert Headrick reportedly snapped when he heard chuckling in his courtroom. “There is nothing about this situation I find cute or funny. It’s abhorrent!”

The defendant, Howard Matthew Webb, 31, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor assault/offensive touching, according to a local paper.

Webb reportedly laughed after entering his plea, drawing the judge’s ire, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

SUSPECT IN FATAL KIDNAPPING APPEARS IN COURT, EXTRADITED

The defendant was arrested last month and initially charged with felony adulteration of food, liquids or pharmaceuticals. A female delivery driver, with whom Webb had tagged along Jan. 12, recorded Webb allegedly in the act and posted the video online, saying it was retribution for an 89-cent tip for an almost 30-minute drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

News outlets reported that Webb was sentenced to six months’ of supervised probation and is required to attend daily alcohol counseling sessions for three months. The delivery driver was not charged but has been fired from her job, the News Sentinel reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.