News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-As part of what is expected to be a series of court filings over the next several months, attorneys for Brian Dripps filed two new motions with Seventh District Judge Joel Tingey Tuesday.

The first is a motion to suppress. The second seeks a change in venue for his trial.

Dripps is accused of first degree murder and rape in connection with the death of Angie Dodge in 1996.

Dripps was charged after DNA testing linked him to the crime in 2019. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office announced in October, Dripps would face the death penalty in the case.

A hearing on the motions has been scheduled in April.

Dripps’ trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in July 2021.