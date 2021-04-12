BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The American Civil Liberties Union is encouraging Governor Brad Little to veto SB 1110, new legislation that would restrict Idaho’s voter ballot initiative and referendum process.

The law would require petitioners to obtain 6% of eligible voters from each of the state’s 35 legislative districts.

“Idahoans have a constitutional right to initiate legislation independent from the legislature,” said Lauren Bramwell, ACLU of Idaho Policy Strategist. “This bill undermines that right, and will result in costly litigation.”

ACLU said Idaho’s initiative process is already onerous. The new bill would make it almost impossible to qualify either an initiative or referendum on the ballot.

In 2019, Governor Little exercised veto power on a similar piece of legislation that hampered the ballot initiative process citing to constitutional concerns and unintended consequences of the bill’s passage. The ACLU urges the Governor to once again use his veto power. “For the same reasons you vetoed SB 1159, you should also veto SB 1110.”

