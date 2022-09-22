SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest has brought in Bobbi Filbert as the Acting District Ranger for the Salmon-Cobalt/Leadore Ranger Districts.

Filbert comes from the Sawtooth National Forest and is currently the Deputy Area Ranger on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (NRA) in Stanley.

Filbert began on Sept. 18 and will be on the Forest until sometime in December 2022.

“We are extremely excited to have Bobbi come to the Forest and provide leadership while the Salmon-Cobalt/Leadore District Ranger vacancy is being filled,” said Chuck Mark, Forest Supervisor for the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

For the past 22 years Filbert has worked with the Sawtooth National Forest as a wildlife biologist for the Sawtooth NRA, Forest Wildlife Program Manager in addition to being the Deputy Area Ranger on the Sawtooth NRA in Stanley. She has extensive experience in natural resource management, working with stakeholders and leading teams. For the past several years she has been part of Great Basin Incident Management Teams as a lead information officer for multiple wildland fire response incidents.

