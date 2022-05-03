IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department reports there is an active police response in the area of the 1400 block on Benton Street.

IFPD said all students in Linden Park Elementary School were evacuated and able to get home safely.

Officials ask members of the public to avoid the area.

Different streets in the area will be closed down. Police said unless you have a direct need or live in the area to stay away.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.

