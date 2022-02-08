IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Community Hospital and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office held an active shooter training at the hospital Monday.

The training was designed to help the care team and law enforcement agencies prepare for the worst. It’s designed to make sure the team is able to move patients to safety and continue to provide care in a crisis situation.

“We decided to do the training today because safety is our absolute number one concern,” Brain Zeil said. “Safety for our patients, safety for our staff and just public safety in general.”

He said they want to be prepared, even for the absolute worst case scenario.

