BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham County Sheriffs Office, Bingham County Emergency Management, in cooperation with Snake River School District and in conjunction with first responders will participate in a series of active shooter scenarios at Snake River High School on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Active shooter events are on the rise, and emergency management and law enforcement officials are increasingly tasked with ways to effectively and safely train workers on how to respond. The priority of the Snake River School District participating in this event, is the safety of the students, faculty, and staff.

The scenarios will focus on an active shooter entering the building and the perpetrator’s likely steps in creating a hostile situation such a taking hostages and/or causing turmoil for students and staff.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office will provide police actors (who are active police) who will eradicate the threat; Blackfoot Fire/EMS will involve first-responders as part of their training, along with cooperation from Life-flight and Bingham Memorial Hospital. Following the scenarios, each school will attend a short debrief session at Snake River High School Auditorium at which staff members will participate in a question/answer discussion.

The post Active shooter training set Friday appeared first on Local News 8.