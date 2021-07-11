IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the brand-new Acton Academy in Idaho Falls hosted its first annual Children’s Business Fair at Tautphaus Park.

This inaugural event featured over 40 young entrepreneurs from all across East Idaho, ranging from six to 17 years old.

The event gave local kids the chance to showcase their artwork, apparel, and dessert dishes among other merchandise.

“There’s so many skills that kids will just learn through this process, whether they go on to become an entrepreneur or not,” said event organizer Candace Sekyere. “It’s just gonna teach them a lot of skills.”

With the success of this year’s fair, Sekyere says they plan to host the event for years to come.

“It is always open to any child between the ages of six to 17 throughout East Idaho,” Sekyere said. “So, they’re welcome to join our events, and we will be hosting this every year.”

