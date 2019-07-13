Actor, YouTuber Ray Diaz arrested in sexual assault of teenager, police say

Actor and YouTuber Ray Diaz was arrested Friday for sexual assault after videos posted on social media allegedly showed him berating, threatening and hitting a teenager purported to be his girlfriend, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Twitter.

LAPD detectives made the arrest Friday evening with the assistance of San Diego police.

The department opened an investigation this week after a video appeared on the teen’s Instagram account July 5. The 17-year-old told police she began dating the 33-year-old when she was 16, BuzzFeed reported.

“I was just so scared always because he would yell at me always,” she said. ” … It was my fault if somebody would ever have any suspicions that him and I were dating. He would yell at me for hours,” she said in a YouTube interview, according to BuzzFeed.

“The LAPD is aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor,” the department posted on Twitter on Thursday. “We take these allegations seriously. Currently, the Department has directed a group of investigators to look into these allegations.”

Diaz claimed the videos were merely an act. His bail has been set a $500,000, LAPD said.