Coronavirus Coverage

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Central District Health and Board of Health has issued an order for Ada County to return to Idaho Rebounds State 3 operations.

The order will mirror Idaho’s Stage 3 criteria with the exception bars not being allowed to operate.

The order and more information will be released Monday evening.

You can view the Stage 3 criteria below.

INDIVIDUALS EMPLOYER SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public

interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed. Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations. Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible. Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention. Gatherings, both public and private, of 10-50

people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur. Find gatherings guidance here. Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home. Bars can open if demonstrate ability to meet business protcols. Nightclubs remain closed, except can open as a bar if business protocols are met. Develop plans for operating as a nightclub with diminished standing room occupancy in order to open in Stage 4. Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (individuals should adhere to state and CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel). All open businesses continue to follow protocol for opening. Movie theaters can open if able to meet business protocols. Encourage 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho from another country or from an area outside Idaho with substantial community spread or case rates higher than Idaho. Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (employers should adhere to state and CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel). Large venues (e.g. sporting venues) remain closed, develop plans for operating with limited physical distancing protocols in order to open in stage 4.

Eastern Idaho Public Health said this will not affect Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton, but to avoid this happening in our region in the future, officials ask you take the necessary precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including, staying home when sick (even with mild symptoms), covering your coughs and sneezes, frequently washing your hands, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, avoiding touching your face, wearing cloth face coverings and maintaining six feet of space between people.