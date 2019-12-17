Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Ada County Commissioners won’t appeal a judge’s ruling that they violated Idaho’s Public Records Act after largely rejecting records requests from four Boise-area journalists.

The board of commissioners voted 2-1 on Monday not to appeal the ruling from 4th District Judge Deborah Bail. The ruling, issued Friday, was a win for the Idaho Press Club, Idaho Statesman reporters Cynthia Sewell and Katy Moeller, Idaho Public Television reporter Melissa Davlin and Idaho Education News editor Jennifer Swindell. The group sued earlier this year, contending county officials wrongly denied access to some public documents, over-redacted other documents and otherwise mishandled public records requests.

In a prepared statement the commissioners said the county is already working to improve how public records requests are handled.

“We have hired a Director of Communications, provided even more clarity on our website, and we directed ou! r staff, and encouraged the attorneys, to be more open and timely in responding to public records requests,” commission chairwoman Kendra Kenyon said.