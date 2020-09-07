Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls and Idaho Transportation Department crews will begin the next phase of an Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk and pedestrian marking improvement project Tuesday.

Expect to see crews at the following locations over the next several weeks:

Garfield Street from Freeman Avenue to Woodruff Avenue

John Adams Parkway from Freeman Avenue to Croft Drive

5th Street from Lee Avenue to Higbee Avenue

9th Street at Emerson Avenue

10th Street from Lee Avenue to Higbee Avenue

12th Street from Lee Avenue to Higbee Avenue Ramps will also be installed at the street corners along 25th Street, between St. Clair Road and Briarcliff Avenue.

You can track the progress of Idaho Falls construction projects here.