IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A recent study shows Idaho Falls to be one of the more overvalued housing markets in the nation. As prices for buying, renting and building a home continue to rise, Adair Homes is hoping to set themselves apart from other home builders in the area.

Tuesday marked the grand opening of its Idaho Falls office on Memorial Dr. As such, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony. Adair Homes Director of Sales Jay Sauers says their concept for building a home is different than what some may be used to.

“Ultimately, through volume purchasing of construction materials, helping the families develop the property and the family being able to pay for them site development directly, we’re able to offer very affordable homes to families far below market value,” Sauers said.

Sauers says part of how they achieve this is getting involved with the community as quick as they can.

“Relationships start with local realtors helping families find land all the way to the back end with long term relationships that we’ve had with our lumber lumbering pro build builders first source for many, years,” Sauers said. “And so we also have local trade partners, and we always try very hard to use local trades, some of which are second generation. We have dreamers and plumbers, drywall lawyers, electricians, roofers, some people who in gutters that we’ve been doing business with for dozens of years.”

Colt Landon, a real estate agent with Trust Home Smart Premier Realty, says having another option in the area for people wanting to build a home is going to hopefully make the process a lot quicker.

“So the building, depending on the plan, can take seven months to twelve months,” Landon said. “So that’s still even shorter than ordering a modular home. So potentially it just gives you something you want the way you want, custom, a little more customized finishes.”

The Idaho Falls Planning and Zoning Department says they have seen an increase in housing permits and say its staff is trying to work through them as quick as they can.

