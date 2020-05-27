News

Faces masks are becoming a real fashion statement for Miss Shoban. Stormie Perdash is using her eye for style to produce custom masks for people around the world.

It’s become a steady business with more than 1,500 masks already sold. From Perdash’s small work-studio, the masks have even been shipped overseas to europe.

She doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon. As a model, seamstress and aspiring fashion designer, she sees the wearing of face-masks as a way to express your personality while also keeping you and others safe in public.

“It’s kind of funny, they’re almost like t-shirts now. People are using them to display their style basically,” Perdash said.

