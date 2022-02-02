MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Feb. 14, you will be able to make advance reservations for additional campgrounds in Yellowstone National Park on Recreation.gov.

The new system is a direct response to public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds and prompted a collaborative effort between the National Park Service (NPS) and Recreation.gov.



New Reservation Campgrounds 2022 Season Dates Details Indian Creek June 10-Sept.11 100% reservations (70 sites) Lewis Lake June 15-Oct.14 100% reservations (84 sites)

Starting in 2022, the campground will close Oct.15 Pebble Creek June 15-Sept.25 100% reservations (remaining 11 sites that were first-come, first-served in 2021)

Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov Feb. 14 at 8 a.m. MST. You will be able to book campsites up to six months in advance. Campgrounds are expected to fill quickly once sites are made available.

At Indian Creek, Lewis Lake, Pebble Creek, Mammoth and Slough Creek campgrounds, 80% of sites will be reservable six months in advance, while the remaining 20% of sites will be available two weeks in advance. Being able to make reservations two weeks in advance will allow visitors the flexibility to reserve campsites closer to their arrival dates. The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival. It will enrich the visitor experience by reducing traffic congestion at campgrounds, improving safety and eliminating uncertainty and frustration.

Advance reservations are also currently available at Bridge Bay, Madison, Canyon and Grant Village campgrounds and Fishing Bridge RV Park. To reserve campsites at these campgrounds managed by Yellowstone National Park Lodges, visit Yellowstone National Park Lodges.

The last time the park placed campgrounds on an advance system was in March 2020. Learn more about camping in Yellowstone.

