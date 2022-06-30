POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year HUD determines income limits for HUD-funded grants. This year, the limits went up which allows for more families to qualify for our program.

In addition to making homes lead-safe, the City of Pocatello has up to $5,000 in HUD grants to make lead homes healthier. The Lead Safe and Healthy Homes team purchases HEPA Vacuums, fire extinguishers, fire alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, banisters, safe cleaning supplies, and educates families on national healthy homes standards.

TOXIC LEAD may be lurking in your home.

Did you know that out of the 22,000+ housing units in Pocatello, over 11,000 homes were built before 1978 and may contain toxic, lead-based paint? If not tested for and removed, lead paint can lead to serious health issues. We can help make repairs to your home to make it lead safe for you and your family.

The City of Pocatello Lead Safe and Healthy Homes Program will be at the HACP Community Celebration July 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 711 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello to share information about the grant program.

To learn more and see if you qualify visit pocatello.us/801/Lead-Safe-Healthy-Homes.

