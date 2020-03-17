Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Effective Wednesday, March 18, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is implementing the following additional visitor restrictions to protect our already-vulnerable hospitalized patients as well as our patient care staff.

Each patient will be allowed one designated visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. Patients will verbally identify their designated visitor and it will be documented by our patient care team. This designated visitor will be screened upon entry to the hospital, as part of our existing process implemented several weeks ago. The visitor must show ID at the screening station.

Visiting hours are from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Main Lobby doors close at 7 p.m.

Visitors must enter through the main entrance unless they are visiting an ER patient.

These new restrictions are in addition to restrictions that have been in place during the flu season:

No visitors who have had respiratory symptoms (fever with cough or fever with shortness of breath) in the last 7 days.

No visitors under age 18.

Parents only allowed in the NICU.

As a reminder, all visitors and patients will be asked several questions at point of entry. Sick visitors will be asked to delay their visit until they are well.