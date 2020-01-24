Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Second District Congressman Mike Simpson traveled to Pocatello Thursday to formally announce a final rule for the Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

That rule provides clarity to the federal-state “waters of the United States” provision in the Clean Water Act. The rule is intended to outline the jurisdiction of federal, state, and local authorities. Simpson said the new rule will respect states like Idaho that have responsible state agencies like the Department of Environmental Quality.

“During the last Administration, I heard consistent concerns from farmers, ranchers, small businesses, governors, and many others about the extremely broad definition of ‘waters of the United States’ under the Clean Water Act,” said Simpson. “During Congressional hearings and meetings in my office, I received no clarity between federal and state jurisdiction over which waters were regulated by who. That is why I am pleased the EPA and the Corps took note of those concerns and rewrote the rule in a way that maintains critical protections under the Clean Water Act, while also appropriately delegating state and local jurisdictions in charge of regulating smaller bodies of water, as the law was intended. I have great confidence in the State of Idaho given their experience and increased responsibility with State primacy.”

U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Chris Hladick and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Brigadier General Pete Helmlinger were also on hand for the announcement.

“We all need clean water – I know everyone in Idaho and across America cares deeply about clean water and a healthy environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Chris Hladick. “I see today’s announcement as opening a new chapter of cooperation and partnership between the federal government, states, tribes, and the agricultural community. My sincere hope is that the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule ends decades of litigation and confusion around ‘Waters of the U.S.’. “

EPA believes the new rule will end uncertainty over where federal jurisdiction begins and ends.

You can review EPA’s record of the rule-making here.