POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) – An adult film actress from Idaho was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to hiring a hitman to kill the father of one of her children, a judge said.

Katrina L. Danforth, 32, who appeared in adult films under the name Lynn Pleasant, was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and a $1,000 criminal fine.

Danforth pleaded guilty in December to seeking a contract killing. She had originally pleaded not guilty.

Danforth met with an undercover agent in Montana that she believed to be a hitman and agreed to pay him $5,000 for the hit, prosecutors said.

“She had specific requirements that the hitman was to accomplish, such as (the victim’s) body had to be found and (she) did not care if others who lived in the home were harmed as long as her own child was not harmed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci Whelan said.

Defense attorneys argued Danforth had a troubled childhood, including sexual violence, before her involvement in adult films.

Danforth told the court Tuesday that she was trying to do what was best for her children because she believed the father had abused a child. But prosecutors told the court that the abuse claim was unfounded, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill called Danforth’s 20-minute speech a deflection of responsibility.

Winmill recommended Danforth be placed in the Dublin, California facility, which is a low-security penitentiary for female inmates.