MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning March 24, 2021, you will be able to make advance reservations at three additional campgrounds in Yellowstone National Park.

Campgrounds that will change from first-come, first-served to the advance reservation system are Mammoth, Slough Creek and a portion of Pebble Creek.

Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov starting March 24 at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. You will be able to book campsites up to six months in advance, and the campgrounds are expected to fill quickly once sites are made available.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The new system is a direct response to public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds, and prompted a collaborative effort between the National Park Service (NPS) and Recreation.gov.

The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan trips ahead of time and provide assurance they will have a campsite upon arrival.

About 41% of Yellowstone’s campsites managed by the NPS will be placed on the reservation system, and the rest will remain first-come, first-served.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

For visitors who arrive without reservations, the park will have two and a half campgrounds operating on a first-come, first-served basis; however, reservations (where available) are highly encouraged since campgrounds fill each day, often before noon.

Advance reservations are currently available at Bridge Bay, Madison, Canyon, and Grant Village campgrounds, and Fishing Bridge RV Park.

To reserve campsites at these campgrounds that are managed by Yellowstone National Park Lodges, visit Yellowstone National Park Lodges.

Fees at the campgrounds below will increase by $5.00 to cover the Recreation.gov processing fee.

Campground

*New Reservation Campgrounds 2021 Season Dates Details *Mammoth Year-round 100% reservations during high season (5/1 – 10/15). First-come, first-served the rest of the year. (85 sites) *Slough Creek 6/15 – 10/12 100% reservation (15 sites) *Pebble Creek 6/15 – 9/27 60% reservation, 40% first-come, first-served. (27 sites total: 16 reservation, 11 first-come, first-served) Indian Creek 6/11 – 9/13 100% first-come, first-served (70 sites) Lewis Lake 6/15 – 11/7 100% first-come, first-served (85 sites) Norris Closed for 2021 Tower Fall Closed for 2021

The post Advance reservations to be available at additional Yellowstone campgrounds appeared first on Local News 8.