Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Advanced Ceramic Fibers graduated from the Idaho Innovation Center’s business incubation program Friday.

Dr. John Garnier founded Advanced Ceramic Fibers in November of 2012. Within the next few months, he brought in two partners with longtime INL experience: Ken Koller and Shawn Perkins.

In 2014, Advanced Ceramic Fibers applied for and received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant from the Department of Defense. The following year, the company received recognition by the Idaho Technology Council as “Early Stage Innovation of the Year” for 2016.

In 2016, the company received an SBIR Phase II award for the development of fiber-reinforced ceramic matrix composites with enhanced material performance in salt and moisture environments, critical to achieving higher military turbine engine performance utility. That same year, the company also received a SBIR Phase I grant from DOE for advanced metallic composites to improve thermal electrical and thermal conductivity in high-voltage transmission lines.

Advanced Ceramic Fibers now employs seven additional people.