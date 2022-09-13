PINEDALE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Pinedale Ranger District, Sublette County Weed and Pest, and additional partners will conduct aerial cheatgrass treatment on national forest lands this week.

Sublette County Weed and Pest’s contractor will be treating in the Halfmoon Lake area, including the Sweeney Creek drainage, Little Halfmoon and up toward Fayette Lake Tuesday and Wednesday, weather-permitting.

While the herbicide being used is not harmful to people or animals, those who had planned to recreate in these areas are asked to make alternate plans.

Cheatgrass is a non-native invasive annual grass that competes with native vegetation for resources. It grows in the interspace between native plants where it competes for resources, causes an increase in fine fuels and fire frequency, and changes the landscape for sagebrush obligate species. This treatment is part of a landscape level project to control cheatgrass and limit its spread on native vegetation.

Additional areas within Sublette County will be aerial treated for cheatgrass this fall. Aerial treatment information can be found at www.sublettecountyweed.com.

