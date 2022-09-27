The Salmon-Challis has scheduled a virtual open house to share information on the project, the monitoring results from previous applications and answer any questions about implementation plans.

5:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 via Microsoft TEAMs at https://bit.ly/3fifsb8 or by dialing 202-650-0123 code 228133429#.

In addition to the in-person and virtual open houses, mailers were sent to neighboring landowners to alert them to the upcoming project, opportunities to discuss their concerns, and how they can help shape the project.

The post Aerial herbicide application virtual open house appeared first on Local News 8.