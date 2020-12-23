Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Big Red opened for the season Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. New health and safety protocols are in place this winter

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (JHMR Press Release) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) opened the iconic Aerial Tram for the winter 2020-21 season yesterday with new health and safety protocols for skiers and riders. For winter 2020-21, JHMR’s tram capacity is adjusted down to 25 people per cabin plus one operator to allow for physical distancing and to keep guests and staff safe. Guests must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times, including when riding, loading, and in the Aerial Tram line maze. All operations and number of people per cabin are subject to change pending mountain conditions and state, local and health guidance. The Aerial Tram line maze has also been adjusted to allow for physical distancing.

Corbet’s Cabin will have limited capacity and operations this winter. Waffles will be sold starting this weekend, but for carryout service only. Restrooms will be open, and the cabin will have limited capacity as a warming location. The world-famous waffles are also available at Off-Piste Market located in Rendezvous Lodge.

With the opening of the tram, JHMR is now operating all lifts for the season, allowing for 4,139 vertical feet of skiing and riding. While completely open, JHMR reminds guests to have patience and a plan for their ski days this season. “While we are delighted to have some of the best snow in the country with great early season skiing and riding, we at JHMR recognize mountain safety protocols along with COVID-19 health protocols can result in the loading of fewer guests per lift or gondola cabin and longer than desired lift lines when we are in a storm cycle,” stated JHMR President, Mary Kate Buckley. She went on to note, “This season JHMR is striving to adapt to the challenges that the weather and the pandemic will pose. We may need to change our operational protocols quickly, so we ask that each of you seek information and stay connected through our free app, JH Insider.”

The holidays are here, and although hosting fewer events, there is still plenty of cheer in Teton Village. Click here for more information on this year’s Holiday Round Up.

