Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has announced its famous Aerial Tram will not operate during the summer of 2021. The resort plans extensive scheduled maintenance that will continue through early fall in preparation for winter operations.

The Sweetwater Gondola will open from May 22 to October 3. The 12-minute ride climbs over 2,700 vertical feet above the valley floor leading to hiking trails and three restaurants.

