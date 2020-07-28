Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A subsidiary of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to begin construction of a major new housing project in Idaho Falls this year.

The Housing Company bought land to house the Teton Mesa Apartments project at 855 Lomax Street early last year. It is currently a vacant lot.

They are planning a 72-unit complex, consisting of 4 separate three-story buildings, with a separate clubhouse, according to the IHFA.

Of the 72 units, 67 will be affordable housing units. One will be reserved for the property manager and four others will be at market rate.

The apartments will be a mix of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units. The Housing Company will be the property manager.

Construction is expected to begin later this year with a completion target of 2022.

Most recently, The Housing Company participated in the renovation of affordable housing in the 35-unit Bonneville (hotel) Apartment building in Idaho Falls.