IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The national tree shortage for this time of year has hit hard. Many of the local stores have limited variety on hand with not much knowledge of when or if they will get more artificial trees this season. It might be time to try your hand at a real tree this year.

For the past 15 years, the Idaho Falls chapter of the non profit YMCA has run a tree lot providing trees to many who are in need of it.

“The community looks forward to the tree lot every year,” the location interim CEO Donovan Stokes said.

The tree lot might not have as many trees as they have had in years previous, but they still were able to bring in more than 300 trees.

Stokes also says all the proceeds from the sale will go on to “every dime that we receive from the tree, about 100% of those proceeds go back to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. So that’s why we’re here. You know, we’re better together and we are doing our best in the community to make it happen.”

The tree lot is open daily. On Monday through Saturday you can go and purchase your tree from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sundays, they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can still get your Christmas tree for the year and help out others in the community at the same time, down at the YMCA. If you already have your tree this year but still want to donate till the YMCA scholarship, you can do so here.

