REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Valentine’s Day rush is something every chocolate shop prepares for.

For Florence’s Chocolates in Rexburg it takes little more than a month to be fully prepared for what the day will bring.

Brian Manwaring, the CEO and now owner of the chocolate shop, says Valentine’s Day is one of their busiest days of the year.

“It’s our busiest holidays next to Christmas,” Manwaring said. “The thing that makes a difference is the is it Valentine’s is for two to three days and Christmas kind of goes over a month long period.”

Manwaring says with such a short time where they’re super busy, it takes quite a while to prepare.

“Usually, it’s about a four week process to get everything ready, you know, in heart boxes. We have to get ready for strawberries with different raspberries and just different varieties of chocolates,” Manwaring said.

With so much preparation for the candies, the focus is next honor his parents legacy and keep the hometown feel in the store.

Something one of the patrons Monday noticed. Bryan Grover has been coming to get a box of chocolates for his partner the past 12 years and says he keeps coming back because of that atmosphere.

“It’s just a really great small town feeling with the store and they take care of the customers and, it’s been really good,” Grover said. “We used to come and see Florence when she was here and just kind of one of those things.”

Grover says he makes sure to have the shop’s hazelnut flavor in the box.

“The hazelnut, I don’t know if that’s only here, but it’s her favorite here.”

Manwaring and his team at Florence’s now look forward to Easter and Mother’s Day as they continue to have the small hometown feeling in their store.

The post After a month of preparation, Florence’s Chocolates say Valentine’s Day is a success appeared first on Local News 8.