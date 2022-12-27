REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The colorful packages under the tree have been unwrapped and Danny Jones and his family decided to get outside for some fun in the snow. “It’s pretty good time. I think I’ve been more of a spectator. I don’t want to break anything, so I’ll leave the actual sledding up to the kids for the most part. But it’s been pretty fun,” Danny said.

He added that seeing his kids have fun after the holiday made it all worth it. “I mean, just having them get out, play, play around in the snow and stuff, it’s always fun to do that. Anything else we’re going to do so.”

They enjoyed their day of fun in the snow. “It’s pretty good, snow’s soft, but not too soft. Nice, smooth. Some good speed going down the hill,” Danny’s son Ethan Jones said. Ethan added “just hanging out with my family, my little brother or sister or the brothers here. Her nephew is here. So it’s a good time just being with the family,” is what made the day worth while. Something that Ethan’s siblings echoed.

Devan Jones says the activity was enjoyable for a variety of reasons. “It’s good fun. You get you get speed going, get a get a good jump. And sometimes it just breaks and it happens.” Jones echoed Ethan’s statement saying that being with his family was fun.

Abby Jones said that sledding for her was, “fun out here.”

Dallen Wood came out with his family to enjoy the winter sled hills. “We were just playing with a lot of toys in the house, and it was time to get out and get some of their energy out and go sledding. So it’s perfect, perfect weather to do it. It’s nice and icy on the hill. So, yeah, lots of speed,” Wood said.

Wood adds that passing down the tradition of sledding made the activity even more fun. “Growing up, I used to go sledding all the time. I actually grew up in California, so we had to like drive up to the hills, you know, sledding. But yeah, it was definitely a regular thing in the winter to go sledding and so lots of fun.”

Both families say they enjoyed themselves and promised themselves warm mugs of hot chocolate afterwards.

