IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Village in Southeast Idaho is now searching for a larger home.

While they remain grateful for their current home, since they have opened their doors in January of this year, they have grown exponentially. Since they opened, they have had more than 600 different foster kids come through their doors and leave a lot happier than when they left.

“This is kind of a saying here. The word of the day in the Village is yes,” director of the Village Jacque Burt said. “They’re used to waiting or hearing ‘Yeah’ and then it doesn’t happen or getting a no.”

As such, she’s reinstilling a sense of choice back into these kids.

The success and the amount of good the Village has done is one thing, but seeing how the community has embraced her and her goals has been everything. It’s because of this community they have been able to help as many kids as they have.

There is one concern for the Village: the amount of space they now have. Their largest concern? The teen room. The room is smaller than they have room and clothes and shoes for. They are extremely grateful for their space and are using it the best they can. They just want to be able to better help these kids needs and give them the chance to make choices and feel like a normal kid.

If you want to help out by volunteering or donating, you can look at what their needs are here.

