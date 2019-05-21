After raid, San Francisco reporter seeks return of property

A San Francisco reporter is demanding his property be returned after police raided his home to find the source of a leaked report into the death of the city’s public defender.

An attorney for freelancer Bryan Carmody is expected to make the request Tuesday in San Francisco County Superior Court.

Police have defended the raids of Carmody’s work and home, which were authorized by search warrants signed by two judges. But First Amendment advocates and news organizations say the raids violate the state’s shield law that protects journalists.

Carmody was handcuffed for six hours May 10 while police armed with a sledgehammer searched for evidence related to a police report obtained from a confidential source.

The report contained details of the February death of San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi.