IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Eastern Idaho Agricultural Hall of Fame will induct several new industry leaders during its 48th annual induction ceremony March 13.

This year’s newest members include Clen and Emma Atchley, potato seed producers; James Summers, ag educator; Sylvan Seely, irrigation industry leader; Carl Ellsworth, rancher, and Kent Taylor, potato grower/shipper.

Four young farmers will also be recognized. They are Kenny Dalling of St. Anthony, Sedar Beckman of Idaho Falls, Rob Cope of Monteview, and Saydee Longhurst of Shelley.

Tickets for the event are available through the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce until Thursday. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 13 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Events Center in Fort Hall.

Here is more on the inductees:

Emma and Clen Atchley

Clen and Emma Atchley operate the Flying A Ranch, a seed potato operation near Ashton. they also raise cattle and grain crops. Clen played a key role in in developing multiple pipeline projects. Emma is the former Chair of the State Board of Education.

Jim Summers

James Summers is an educator who retired from Dayton’s West Side High School in 2015. He was selected for induction based on his influence on students who have gone on to careers in agriculture and agriculture education.

Sylvan Seely

Sylvan Seely of Rexburg was selected for his leadership in the irrigation industry. He launched an irrigation equipment business currently recognized as one of the largest in the state. During the Yellowstone fires of 1988, Seely worked with local farmers to take semi-loads of irrigation equipment to West Yellowstone to help stop flames that approached the town.

Carl Ellsworth

Carl Ellsworth of Leadore was recognized for leadership in the cattle industry. He operates a commercial Angus ranch in the Lemhi Valley. Ellsworth has served as president of the Idaho Cattle Association, on the Idaho Brand Board, on the Northwest Farm Credit Association Board, is a member of the National Cattle Association and a lifetime member of the American Angus Association.

Kent Taylor

Kent Taylor of Idaho Falls helped establish Howard Taylor and Sons in 1975 and owned and operated several fresh pack warehouses in east Idaho. The company merged with Rexburg Fresh in 2011 and changed the name to Gold Emblem Produce.