IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – New flights are taking-off at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. Thursday was the inaugural flight from Idaho Falls to Reno for Aha Airlines.

The 50-passenger flight will be goto reno twice a week. Airport Director Rick Cloutier says he is excited about the new addition.

“We’re very excited to have Aha join us here today. That gives us six airlines, 14 nonstop destinations. So we are the most the largest airport in eastern Idaho that has the most service. So we’re very excited at Aha today.”

Aha Airlines are also hosting a contest for passengers traveling through Idaho Falls.

The first 100 passengers to travel from Idaho Falls on the airline, will qualify for a free ticket through Aha Airlines. Those tickets may be redeemed through December 2022.

