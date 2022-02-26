POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One homeless shelter is feeling the effects of the cold and pandemic in southeast Idaho.

The Aid for Friends homeless shelter in Pocatello is currently operating at full capacity.

Since opening their new facility last year, organizers have limited their intake due to the pandemic.

“If we didn’t take care of them at our site and keep them away from our population, then everyone would get sick, and that’s even worse than not having enough space,” said Executive Director BJ Stensland.

With the space they do have, the demand for their services has been consistent, highlighting a much bigger problem in the community.

“A lot of it has to do with not being able to find adequate housing, even though they may have jobs or have incomes, they’re still searching for accommodations,” Stensland said.

Stensland says what they are dealing with is nothing new, but has noticed that the problem has continued to grow.

“It’s issues that we’ve seen, but now it’s even more exaggerated, because they can come into our shelter, get our social services, talk to a case manager, do all the things they need,” Stensland said. “But there’s still no housing.”

She expects the demand for their services will increase.

“As our city grows, we’re going to have a higher number of people that are going to need this type of assistance and services,” Stensland said.

But even helping just one person is what’s most important to Stensland.

“45 people are not on the streets tonight, and that includes nine children,” Stensland said.

