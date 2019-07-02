Air Force fighter jet drops dummy bombs over Florida after bird strike, officials say

The Air Force said it will investigate after a fighter jet dropped dummy bombs over Florida soon after striking a bird on Monday.

A “bird strike” caused the “inadvertent release” of three dummy bombs — used for training — to drop from the A-10C Thunderbolt II jet on Monday afternoon, the Moody Air Force Base in central Georgia said.

The nonexplosive training munitions each weigh 25 pounds, authorities said.

Air Force officials said they didn’t know where the dummy bombs landed, but believed the area was roughly 55 miles south of the base, near Suwannee Springs in northern Florida. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage caused by the incident.

Military officials said the dummy bombs, though inert, contain small pyrotechnic charges and should not be handled by civilians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.