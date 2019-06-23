Air National Guard member, 2 toddlers found dead in NYC home; husband in custody: reports

An Air National Guard member and her two young children were reportedly found murdered in their New York City home on Saturday — seven years after the mother was sworn in as a U.S. citizen, embarking on her American dream.

Alla ­Ausheva, 36, and toddlers Ivan, 2, and Elia, 3, were found dead in a home in the borough of Staten Island around 10:45 a.m., the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Ausheva’s husband, 36-year-old Shane Walker, was arrested in connection with their deaths, although as of Saturday night no charges had been filed against him.

Investigators responded to the home Saturday morning to smoke filling the house. Sources told the news outlet that the children were found drowned in a bathtub, while Ausheva suffered from face and head trauma. She was reportedly found face-down on a bed.

MOM DRIVING SUV IN GAME OF ‘CHICKEN’ STRIKES, KILLS 3-YEAR-OLD SON, COPS SAY

Ausheva was sworn in as a U.S. citizen during a naturalization ceremony at the White House in 2012, according to a Post article published at the time.

Born in Russia, Ausheva moved to Queens with her husband — who had won a green card lottery — in 2011, and three months late signed up for the New York Army National Guard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I always wanted to live here,” she said. “This is really a country where you can pursue your dream and do what you want to do.”

Ausheva’s ceremony was presided over by former President Barack Obama. She said at the time that she “still cannot believe that I saw the president, and he said he is proud of me. … It’s incredible.”