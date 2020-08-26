Health

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has extended an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution again for Wednesday.

The extension notifies residents of Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties of degraded air quality.

The National Weather Service forecast does not expect a widespread air quality improvement until the weekend.

At this point, the DEQ will take it day to day with the possibility of lifting burn restrictions on some counties Thursday barring any changes in air quality for the worse, but due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality in Southeast Idaho currently in the moderate category.

The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is moderate, air quality is acceptable; however, people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health impacts and should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).