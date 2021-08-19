POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Based on current and forecasted air quality conditions and wildfire smoke impacts, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has extended an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power Counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect. Air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category for most of the region and is forecast to remain in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category, with smoke expected to clear throughout the day. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted to certified or exempted stoves only. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

This includes, but is not limited to:

Solid waste (e.g., rubbish, tree leaves, yard trimmings, and gardening waste) if no scheduled house-to-house solid waste collection service is available and the burning is conducted on the property where the waste was generated

Tree leaves, yard trimmings, or gardening waste if allowed by local ordinance or rule and conducted on the property where the waste was generated

Recreational campfires

Ceremonial fires

Small fires set for hand-warming purposes

Weed control along fence lines, canal banks, and ditch banks

Crop residue disposal (agricultural burning activities)

The post Air pollution forecast and caution extended for southeast Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.