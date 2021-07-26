LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality.

Due elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality is currently in the unhealthy category and is forecast to range from the moderate to the unhealthy category. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion and stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion and limit time outdoors.

Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities is in effect.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

