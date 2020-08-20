Air Pollution Forecast and Caution

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution for residents of Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida, Counties of degraded air quality.

Air quality is currently in the UNHEALTHY category and is forecast to hover between Unhealthy for sensitive groups and Unhealthy.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT.

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups* may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion & stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors.

Woodstove Burning Restrictions

Residential wood burning activities are restricted. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

Outdoor Burning Restrictions

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

Contact

For more information, contact DEQ’s Regional Office in Pocatello at (208) 236-6160.

For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ’s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov.

For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county.