Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is lifting an air pollution forecast and caution for all of southeast Idaho.

Burning restrictions are being lifted, for purposes of air quality. However, Stage One fire restrictions take effect Friday for purposes of wildfire protection.

Although forecasts call for periods of smoke over the area, they will be at reduced levels and greatly improved from conditions earlier in the week.

Air quality is currently rated as “good” for particulate matter. IDEQ said the region could expect some periods in the “moderate” category. There is also potential for “moderate” level conditions for particulate matter and ozone during the hottest parts of the day.

In the “good category”, air quality is satisfactory and poses little or no health risk. In the “moderate” category, there may be moderate health concern for a small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.