IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Eastern Idaho air quality is slightly improved Tuesday. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality lifted the Air Pollution Forecast and Caution.

The decision affects Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton Counties.

The exception are Custer and Lemhi Counties, where burning restrictions remain in effect. Primarily due to wildfire smoke, air quality in those counties is described as “unhealthy” for sensitive people.

As a result, air quality is currently in the “Moderate” category and forecast to stay there.

As a result of improved air quality, wood stove and outdoor burning restrictions are being lifted, at least for health reasons. Stage One Fire Restrictions were ordered for all of eastern Idaho earlier Tuesday.

At “moderate” levels, air quality is acceptable, although people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health impacts. Those people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

