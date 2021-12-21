IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – According to figures released from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), approximately 21 million people were screened at airports across the nation over the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period, and those numbers aren’t expected to let up as travelers head into Christmas and New Year’s travel.

In Idaho Falls alone, during that same time period, approximately 15,000 passengers traveled through the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA). With the increased number of flights offered at IDA, additional airlines serving the region and reduced fares, passenger levels at the region’s busiest airport are going to see continued high volumes for the holidays.

“This is just a busy time of year for the air travel industry,” IDA Director Rick Cloutier said. “With more people wanting to go visit family they haven’t seen because of the pandemic, airports across the country are poised for some really high levels of passenger volume this holiday season.”

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early for flights. Passengers can enroll in TSA Pre-Check programs to help make getting through security easier and can check the TSA website for additional tips and suggestions to make getting through security screening easier.

At IDA, passengers are reminded to arrive early for flights and to make sure they come prepared for longer lines and increased wait times to get through security. Only ticketed passengers are allowed in the air terminal and travelers are also reminded that the federal government requires all travelers to wear masks at all times both in airports and on their flights.

“We are working very hard at IDA to make that experience as comfortable and convenient as possible, but we urge folks to be patient and plan for a little extra time to get through lines,” Cloutier said. “A little kindness and some preplanning will go a long way to helping make travel better for everyone.”

Due to the high volumes of travel expected, IDA travelers are also advised to plan ahead for parking. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, parking at the airport exceeded capacity. All parking fees for IDA travelers have been reduced for the holidays to the economy fare. In addition, overflow lots will be open on International Dr. and available to increase parking capacity. These overflow lots will be free for customer parking and just a short walk from the terminal. Please follow signs for parking information. However, even with overflow lots open, parking will fill up fast.

“The earlier you arrive, the better chance you have to find parking,” Cloutier said. “If you can get a ride to the airport, that’s even better because even though we will be opening overflow capacity, those lots will fill up, too. We’re doing all we can to help make travel through IDA a good experience, and the better prepared people are for the inevitable increase in travel volume, the better their experience will be.”

For updates on flights and parking at IDA, follow the airport’s website at www.idahofallsidaho.gov.

The post Air travel expected to see near pre-pandemic levels through holiday season appeared first on Local News 8.