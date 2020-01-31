IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Airbnb reports its Idaho host community earned $14.1 million in income last year, serving some 72,000 guests during five of the biggest weekends of the year.

In 2019, Airbnb said it reached a cumulative $2 billion in tourist-related tax receipts that have been collected and remitted to local governments over the past four years.

Since Airbnb was founded, hosts keep 97% of the revenue and have earned over $65 billion.

Two eastern Idaho counties, Fremont and Teton, were among the top 5 counties in host income. Fremont County home owners were second behind Ada County, serving 11,000 guests and earning $1.9 million. Teton County was fourth highest, behind Kootenai, with $1.2 million in income serving 6,800 visitors.

“Airbnb hosts throughout Idaho are embracing home sharing as a way to directly benefit from the state’s tourism industry,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb’s Senior Policy Director. “By welcoming visitors into their homes, Airbnb hosts meet the demand for unique, affordable accommodations and help drive economic activity to every corner of Idaho.”

According to Airbnb, the five biggest weekends of the past year were:

A national Airbnb survey of guests indicates 92% of hosts recommend restaurants and cafes to their guests and 56% recommend cultural activities. On average, Airbnb guests say 41% of their spending occurs in the neighborhoods in which they stay.