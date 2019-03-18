Airman killed while trying to stop Arkansas robbery: reports

A 23-year-old senior airman from Maine was killed Friday night inside an Arkansas gas station when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery.

Shawn McKeough was fatally shot inside a Valero Big Red gas station in North Little Rock. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Press Herald reported that two suspects entered the store with their guns out. They are both in masks. McKeough was a customer at the time.

McKeough was remembered as a popular airman and called a hero by friends.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.