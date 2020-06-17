IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IFRA) has begun construction on a $12 million expansion project.

The project, funded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aviation Improvement Program, will add 38,000 square feet to the air terminal. The work will take about 18 months to complete.

It will include two new terminal gates, one on the second floor and one on the ground floor, bringing the total number of gates to five. There will be a new jet way for the second floor gate, in addition to three covered, ground-level boarding position at the first-floor gates.

IFRA was on target for a record year, before the COVID 19 pandemic struck.

“Even with the downturn during the pandemic we’re still in the top 10 for flights in the nation for regional airports,” said IFRA Director Rick Cloutier. “So as recovery continues it’s important that we continue to plan and build to serve the future needs of our businesses and residents. This project will do just that and help give us the capacity to accommodate our foreseeable growth needs.”

The project will also include a remodel of the terminal, relocating the TSA screening and check-in area and add a new pre-check line. The front lobby and interior will also be remodeled and updated with a new service animal and pet relief area, according to the airport.

“This is going to be a really transformational project for air service in our region,” said Cloutier. “Not only is the airport going to get updated, air service is going to be improved and our ability to add new flights and new destinations is going to increase. This is really an exciting and much-needed project that will benefit our city and our entire region.”